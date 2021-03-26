OPS finalizes graduation dates for the district’s 3 high schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public School officials say graduation dates, times and locations have been finalized for the district’s three high schools.
Officials say Owensboro High School’s graduation date is set for May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Rash Stadium.
Emerson Academy will be on May 17 in Owensboro High School’s auditorium at 6 p.m.
The graduation date for Owensboro Innovation Academy is scheduled for May 16 at 6 p.m. That will be at Owensboro Christian Church.
District leaders say more information about attendance and COVID-19 guidelines will be shared in the coming weeks.
