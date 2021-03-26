14 News viewers share videos from Thursday’s storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The thunderstorms that rolled through the Tri-State on Thursday night went through without many reports of destruction.
Around 500 homes were briefly without power, but officials say their power was returned within minutes.
Most damages from the storm were reported to be hail.
14 News viewers shared videos of hail around the University of Southern Indiana, near Kasson, along Mesker Park Drive, as well as in areas east of U.S. 41.
Most of the hail was reported around the perimeter of Evansville.
The most severe measure taken throughout the storm was a tornado warning in Ohio County.
No tornado was reported to have touched down, and it was downgraded to a high wind warning.
That warning will be in effect for the Ohio County area until 10 a.m. Friday.
