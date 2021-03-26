Green River District reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, another day of no deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases and another day with no virus-related deaths.
Of those new cases, 15 are in Daviess County, six are in Henderson County, three are in Union County, and there’s one new case in each Hancock, Ohio and Webster counties.
Green River health officials have recorded a total of 20,674 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Out of the residents who tested positive, officials say 18,514 of them recovered.
Kentuckians ages 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.
Those 16 and older can sign up to be on the vaccine waitlist at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Hospital officials say they’re still going to prioritize those in Phase 1A through 1C and those 50 and older. However, officials say if they see open appointment slots, they’ll start making appointments for those on the waitlist.
Officials encourage everyone to sign up through their website.
Ohio County Healthcare is now scheduling vaccinations for anyone 18 and older. Officials say priority scheduling will be given to those in phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
You can schedule appointments online or by calling 270-215-9082. Officials say they have appointment slots open as early as Friday of this week.
Deaconess Union County Hospital is also holding a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic for anyone 18 and older on Saturday, March 27. The clinic will last from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Health officials say doses will be available while supplies last.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,856 cases, 175 deaths, 8,887 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,828 cases, 56 deaths, 2,749 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,026 cases, 129 deaths, 3,754 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,429 cases, 53 deaths, 2,195 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,352 cases, 71 deaths, 3,800 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,162 cases, 19 deaths, 1,020 recovered
- McLean Co. - 837 cases, 28 deaths, 764 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,238 cases, 15 deaths, 1,133 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 800 cases, 16 deaths, 715 recovered
