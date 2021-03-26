KWC football ready for spring season opener

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been a long wait for the Kentucky Wesleyan football program, as the team gears up to hit the gridiron against an opponent this weekend for the first time since November 16, 2019.
The Panthers 2020 fall season was postponed to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic and now the upcoming spring season will only feature just six regular-season games.
“We’ve had some guys where if we’d have played in the fall, maybe they’d have played and maybe they wouldn’t,” KWC head coach Craig Yeast.
“But since we basically had spring in the fall, and now we’re playing games in the spring, they’ve had a chance to develop. So, I’m really excited because some of those young guys that may not have gotten a chance to play in the fall, are gonna get a chance to play now.”
Despite having no playoffs in the shortened spring slate, the Panthers still want to win while furthering the players’ development.
“I feel like we’re pretty good, I mean, this is everybody’s second year in the system,” junior linebacker Jalen Humphrey said.
“All of us being in the system for one year now, will lessen down on the mistakes being made, make sure everybody’s gonna know what to do, and just play even harder and play faster because you know what to expect.”
KWC (0-0) opens the season on the road, following last weekend’s postponement versus Hillsdale, against Ohio Dominican (2-0). Kick-off in Columbus, Ohio is slated for Saturday at 11 a.m.
