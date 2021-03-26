KSP requesting public’s help in search for missing Webster Co. teen

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office are collaborating in their search for a missing runaway teen.
KSP officials say 17-year-old Carmen Nicole Howard was last seen at her home in Sebree around 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.
Following an initial investigation by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, state troopers say areas of interest include Louisville, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana. However, KSP says Howard may have also potentially hitchhiked to Nashville, Tennessee.
Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.
