Illinois reports 6 new cases in Wabash Co.; no new deaths in local counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Friday, Illinois health officials reported 3,002 new coronavirus and 32 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,232,900 total cases and 21,203 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are six new cases in Wabash County.
There were no new deaths reported in our area.
The state dashboard shows Illinois has administered more than 5.1 million doses of vaccine.
In Wabash County, health officials say if you are 18 and older, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the county health department. To schedule an appointment, call 618-263-3873.
They say there are no restrictions if you live or work in Illinois.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,703 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,644 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,328 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 537 cases, 12 deaths
