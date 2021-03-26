Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House welcomes families back

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Families have been invited back into the Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House. The facility has loosened their COVID-19 restrictions.
Bethe Lowe and Jeff Tompkins are sister and brother. Their Dad is in hospice care at Heartford House.
“There’s a whole lot of me that wished he had passed before now, but he’s hanging in there. He’s a warrior. He’s a fighter,” said Tompkins.
A few weeks ago, seeing their dad wouldn’t have been possible because of coronavirus restrictions.
The facility loosened its COVID-19 restrictions about a week ago, letting unlimited visitors into the building.
“It was nice to know that we would be able to come and go as we wanted to. Stay with dad as long as we wanted to. We’ve actually sat vigil all eight days,” said Lowe.
Although it’s unlimited visitors in the building, the facility says only nine people can be in a room. Masks and temp checks are still required.
“We were having ten visitors per patient, and having to have the family choose just ten people was very distressing and hard for the families and also emotional for us,” said Alison Flener the manager of Heartford House.
