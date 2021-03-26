Henderson employee poked with needle while cleaning up illegal dump

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County’s Recycling and Solid Waste is waiting to get some puncture proof gloves after an employee was poked with a hypodermic needle.
Officials say the employee was cleaning up an illegal dump on Wolf Hills Road.
They say employees know to look for dangerous items, but also have to watch out for traffic.
They say the rest of the illegal dump, which includes a trailer, will stay on the road until they can get some puncture proof gloves.
Officials hope however left the trash understands that they now have a county employee who will have to worry for several months if they’ve contracted a disease while simply doing their job.
They say the issue would be resolved if people would pick up after themselves.
Reporter Lesya Feinstein is talking with officials about the issue. She’ll have more tonight on 14 News.
