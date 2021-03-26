Henderson 911 can now accept text messages

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson 911 is now equipped and ready to receive your 911 text messages.
They say “call if you can, text if you must,” meaning first responders encourage calling 911 if you need help, but if you are unable to, Henderson can now assist you through text messages.
Officials say this service is also helpful for those who are non-verbal, hard of hearing, deaf, or speech impaired.
City leaders want to remind you to keep text messages to 911 clear and concise, and most importantly, don’t forget to include your location.
