Former executives of Evansville company sentenced for fraud, money laundering
By 14 News Staff | March 25, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 8:52 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of a plastics company based in Evansville have been sentenced for their roles in a securities fraud scheme.

On Thursday, Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress announced Kevin Kuhnash and Jason Jimerson would spend time in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of securities fraud and money laundering in 2020.

Kuhnash has been sentenced to 36 months in prison, while Jimerson was sentenced to 24 months.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, both men admitted to concealing defects in Lucent Polymer’s business when selling the company in 2013.

