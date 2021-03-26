Fewer than 50 new COVID cases in local counties; Ind. reports more than 1K

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, Indiana reported 1,136 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths.
That brings the all-time pandemic total in Indiana to 682,099 cases and 12,596 deaths.
None of the new deaths are in our local counties.
The map shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Dubois County, seven new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Governor Holcomb announced Tuesday that he is planning to open vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 16 and up on March 31.
He also said, starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials, and the statewide face covering mandate will become a mask advisory.
Those ages 40 and older are now eligible for vaccines.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,663 cases, 388 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,018 cases, 114 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,556 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,770 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,653 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,173 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,248 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,290 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.