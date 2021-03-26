Evansville teen killed in Ky. crash

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A 14-year-old Evansville girl has died after a crash Thursday night in Webster County.
Kentucky State Police say they were called after 8 p.m. to the scene on I-69 near mile marker 134.
They say 19-year-old Jacob Guest, of Evansville, was driving during heavy rainfall, lost control, and ran off the road.
Troopers say the car overturned several times.
They say Jacob Guest and a juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated.
Troopers say another passenger, 14-year-old Jasmine Guest, died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
