Evansville teen killed in Ky. crash
By Jill Lyman | March 26, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 1:54 PM

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A 14-year-old Evansville girl has died after a crash Thursday night in Webster County.

Kentucky State Police say they were called after 8 p.m. to the scene on I-69 near mile marker 134.

They say 19-year-old Jacob Guest, of Evansville, was driving during heavy rainfall, lost control, and ran off the road.

Troopers say the car overturned several times.

They say Jacob Guest and a juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated.

Troopers say another passenger, 14-year-old Jasmine Guest, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

