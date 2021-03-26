Crews respond to fire at a Vanderburgh Co. business Thurs. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews tackled a fire at Nunn-Better Milling Company Thursday night in Vanderburgh County.
That call came in around 10:45 p.m. when police say a passerby saw flames shooting from the roof of the building.
McCutchanville, Perry and German Township fire departments all responded to the call.
Fire officials tell us they believe it was an electrical fire that started in a grain bin on top of the building.
We’re told the fire was contained in that area.
Officials say no one was inside at the time of the fire.
