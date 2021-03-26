Child with special needs gifted unique car seat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville family has been given a special gift that will keep one of their children safe.
The Garrett family was presented with a specially designed car seat for their seven-year-old son, Kylin Friday morning.
Kylin suffers from a long list of conditions, including asthma, ADHD, feeding inversion, and intermittent explosive disorder, and he needs to sit in a car seat when he and his family drive to his various therapies every week.
The $1,200 car seat was given to the Garrett’s from the Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation, an organization formed to help purchase expensive items for children with special needs.
The gift was donated by Newburgh-based company Ragel Incorporated.
His mother says the new seat will help keep him secure and strapped in while they are on the road.
“These car seats can lock so only the parent can undo the top and the bottom, so they can’t escape. So it’s a whole lot better and a lot safer. He head bangs, and he rocks a lot. So he’s side to side and back and forth. So that will really help with his head,” said Kylin’s mom Janea.
Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation was started in 2005 and was inspired by Anna Molloy, a young girl who was born with a rare genetic disorder, but worked to celebrate every child’s specialness.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.