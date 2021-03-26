Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the passage of the front, stubborn clouds remain this morning along with a few sprinkles. Skies becoming partly sunny this afternoon as high temps reach 60-degrees.
Saturday, sunny and warmer as high temps surge back into the mid-70s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday night through early Sunday. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail.
Sunday, a cold front will bring a chance of rain early then clearing skies. Becoming mostly sunny and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 50s.
