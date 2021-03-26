On alert for overnight storms Saturday into Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy and cooler for Friday with highs only reaching the middle 50s as forecast. Skies will clear Friday night and the low will drop into the upper 40s. On Saturday, winds will pick up out of the south and carry warmer, more humid air into the Tri-State. Sunny skies will allow temps to climb into the upper 70s by the afternoon. A warm front will lift in late Saturday and will be the focus of some strong to severe storms, perhaps during the overnight hours from Saturday night through very early Sunday morning. Damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes will be the threats for late Saturday night. Sunday will be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the middle 50s. Sunny and dry to start next week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. More showers and storms possible by Wednesday and Thursday.