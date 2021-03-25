UE receiving $5M grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville (UE) has received a $5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
The money comes as part of Lilly Endowment’s “Charting the Future of Indiana’s Colleges and Universities” initiative.
We are told the grant will support collaboration with Drake University, North Central College and Valparaiso University to form the College and University Sustainability Project, or CUSP.
UE President Christopher Pietruskiewicz says together the schools are working to create stronger technology to support the non-academic side of education.
”We all have our own kind of homegrown systems that exist for business data across the four universities,” President Pietruskiewicz said. “This allows us to be able to put it on the cloud to be able to do it together. Something the four of us wouldn’t have been able to do on our own ever.”
CUSP will aim to determine which issues are the most significant for higher education, and how they can be addressed moving forward.
