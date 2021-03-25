Tri-State doctors concerned about potential COVID-19 spike amid spring break travel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctors with Deaconess Health are concerned about a spike in potential COVID-19 cases as many could travel for spring break.
Dr. Gina Huhnke says if a spike in cases is recorded, it could be two or three weeks down the road.
“Hopefully the persons that are undergoing spring break and having a good time are otherwise healthy,” Dr. Huhnke said. “The patients that are of the highest risk, of course, are the elderly and those who have other co-morbidities. We would encourage those folks, in particular, to be very careful about going into large crowds and most certainly wear their masks.”
Dr. Huhnke says nearly 28% of Vanderburgh County is vaccinated right now. Meanwhile, she said there is a good chunk of the community that has already contracted COVID-19, so there could be some immunity in those people.
She hopes that because of those factors, Vanderburgh County won’t see as big of a spike as last year due to those factors.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.