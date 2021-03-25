Those 18+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at Wabash Co. Health Department

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - In Wabash County, health officials say if you are 18 and older, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the county health department. To schedule an appointment, call 618-263-3873.
They say there are no restrictions if you live or work in Illinois.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,702 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,644 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,317 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 537 cases, 12 deaths
