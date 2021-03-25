Those 18+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at Wabash Co. Health Department

Those 18+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at Wabash Co. Health Department
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | March 25, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 9:17 AM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - In Wabash County, health officials say if you are 18 and older, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the county health department. To schedule an appointment, call 618-263-3873.

They say there are no restrictions if you live or work in Illinois.

Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.

Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,702 cases, 49 deaths
  • White County - 1,644 cases, 25 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,317 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 537 cases, 12 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.