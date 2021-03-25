Spring breakers enjoy Sky Zone Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Families enjoying their spring break are having fun at Sky Zone Evansville this week.
Managers at Sky Zone say they have seen large crowds every day.
Dozens of kids and their families were jumping on trampolines, using the basketball court and were playing dodgeball on Thursday afternoon.
Sky Zone is adding new areas inside the facility, which officials say gives families more options on things to do.
Managers say it’s always great to see families have fun in their facilities.
“It really hits us when we make families happy,” Skyzone Manager Robert Nava said. “People tell us that they enjoy coming here all the time. They enjoy the promotions that they receive from us.”
Skyzone says they are now prepping for their summer camp programs.
