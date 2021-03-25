Severe storms likely Thursday evening, new alert day for Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning rain arrived as forecast on Thursday. Partial clearing and a fast-moving storm system will increase the risk for severe storms with damaging winds and a few tornadoes on Thursday evening. Best timing for severe storms is from 5pm-9pm. Very windy overnight as cooler air flows in for Friday morning. Friday will be partly sunny with lows near 50 and highs in the lower 60s. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s. We are on Alert for strong storms on Saturday evening. Storms will taper off by early Sunday with highs on Sunday in the lower 60s. Dry to start next week with showers and storms possible by Wednesday and Thursday.