Owensboro Santa heading to Netflix

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Back in December, we introduced you to an Owensboro Santa who had to switch his regular Christmas traditions up a bit last year.
Bob Dasher has brought Christmas magic to families for years. Now that magic is heading to Netflix.
Dasher just got home from Atlanta where he was cast to play Santa in the upcoming Netflix film, “The Drone that Saved Christmas”.
We spoke with him about that experience. He couldn’t give too much away but said he’s excited for his role in the film.
He said that movie is expected to drop in November.
