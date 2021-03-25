New housing developments, businesses may soon be coming to Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - New housing developments and businesses could be coming to Gibson County, thanks to the help of a federal program.
Princeton is an opportunity zone.
“With all the manufacturing things we’ve had, the county really is not growing so I think they saw the opportunity,” Paul Waters, the president of Gibson County Economic Development Corporation said.
Local economic experts say through the federal program, investors can delay capital or not pay capital gains tax on any investment in the zone.
“There are only about 12 houses for sale in the entire county,” Princeton Mayor Greg Wright said.
Leaders say that Princeton is in desperate need of new housing and more companies. In a recent initiative awarded to the city, they will be provided with marketing tools, helping advertise to investors they are an opportunity zone.
“It’s going to help us tremendously,” Waters said. “We could also use some small manufacturing companies.”
With Toyota in their backyard, Wright explains Princeton has ample opportunities to grow.
“We need single-family residences,” Wright said. “We also need apartment complexes, so the need is there.”
Local economic experts say by pushing for more housing, it could result in more restaurants and businesses.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.