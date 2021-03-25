8 new Hoosier COVID deaths reported, none local

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, Indiana reported 977 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths.
That brings the all-time pandemic total in Indiana to 680,998 cases and 12,576 deaths.
None of the new deaths are in our local counties.
The map shows 25 new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Governor Holcomb announced Tuesday that he is planning to open vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 16 and up on March 31.
He also said, starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials, and the statewide face covering mandate will become a mask advisory.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced Wednesday that one million Hoosiers have received the COVID-19 vaccination.
Those ages 40 and older are now eligible for vaccines.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,649 cases, 388 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,009 cases, 114 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,550 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,766 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,651 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,171 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,243 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,290 cases, 34 deaths
