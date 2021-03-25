McLean and Hood combine for 6 RBI in win over SIUE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Katie McLean and Hannah Hood recorded three RBI apiece to help the University of Evansville softball erase a 4-0 deficit to take a 9-5 victory over SIU Edwardsville on Wednesday evening at Cooper Stadium.
With the Purple Aces (14-7, 2-1 MVC) trailing by a pair, McLean hit a single to shallow center that knotted the game at 4-4. An inning later, it was Hood coming through with the big hit. After SIUE (2-13) scored to take a one run lead, Hood belted a double to right-center that proved to be the game-winner. As a team, UE recorded nine runs on nine hits. McLean, Marah Wood and Lindsay Renneisen had two hit apiece while Renneisen scored two runs.
In the circle, Izzy Vetter made the start, throwing a scoreless three frames while striking out four. Megan Brenton tossed a single frame before Erin Kleffman picked up her second win of the year, going the final three innings while allowing one run on two hits. The Cougars posted four hits in the contest.
Neither team recorded a hit until the fourth inning when SIUE posted a pair of hits on their way to four runs. Two hits and an error helped them jump out to a 4-0 lead. Eryn Gould was hit by a pitch in her opening two at-bats of the game before Marah Wood notched the first Evansville hit of the game to lead off the bottom half of the fourth. Lindsay Renneisen added a 1-out bunt single in the frame before a single by Bella Coffey brought home the first run of the game.
Hannah Hood added a sacrifice fly before Katie McLean tied the game with a bases loaded 2-run single. The Cougars wasted little time jumping back in front, scoring once more in the fifth, but Evansville countered with a rally of its own. Another Wood hit was followed by a Jenna Lis walk. That brought Renneisen to the plate, who laid down a perfect bunt to load the bases. With one out, Hannah Hood delivered a 2-RBI double that put the Aces back in front by a 6-5 tally.
Alyssa Barela, McLean and Haley Woolf each had RBIs that extended the UE lead to 9-5 and reliever Erin Kleffman shut SIUE down from there on the way to her second win of the season.
Evansville continues its homestand with a 3-game series against Valparaiso on Saturday and Sunday at Cooper Stadium.
