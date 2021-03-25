McLean and Hood combine for 6 RBI in win over SIUE

Neither team recorded a hit until the fourth inning when SIUE posted a pair of hits on their way to four runs. Two hits and an error helped them jump out to a 4-0 lead. Eryn Gould was hit by a pitch in her opening two at-bats of the game before Marah Wood notched the first Evansville hit of the game to lead off the bottom half of the fourth. Lindsay Renneisen added a 1-out bunt single in the frame before a single by Bella Coffey brought home the first run of the game.