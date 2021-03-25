Ky. Gov. Beshear signs ‘redo’ bill allowing students to retake current school year

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky public school students in grades K-12 now have a chance to repeat their current grade level under a new bill signed by Governor Andy Beshear.
Senate Bill 128, commonly known as the “redo” bill, allows students to request to use the next academic school year to retake or supplement completed courses and grades.
This not only applies to academics, but also athletics.
Although Gov. Beshear backs the measure, the final say will come from individual school districts and the board members.
14 News visited Owensboro on Wednesday afternoon and caught up with Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant.
”We routinely, and have for years, talked to families individually about the best decisions to make in terms of the academic future of their children,” Constant said. “So, even if we took COVID-19 out of the mix here, if students were struggling academically, we sat down with the family and decided that an extra year was in order.”
A lot of buzz is also floating around about another section of the bill, which applies to sports.
The measure gives high school senior athletes a fifth year of eligibility, as long as they do not turn 19 years old by August 1.
