ISP: Semi overturns on I-64 after driver falls asleep at wheel, passenger injured

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after Illinois State Troopers say the driver of a semi fell asleep while driving.
Troopers say that happened around 7:20 Thursday morning on Interstate 64 near mile marker 107.
According to authorities, the driver of a semi told them he was traveling east on I-64 when he fell asleep, causing him to drive off the roadway to the left and overturn in the median.
The driver reported no injuries to authorities, but troopers say his passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The driver, 62-year-old John Peery of Louisville, was cited for driving while fatigued and improper lane use.
