The Isaiah 1:17 Project is looking for kids in foster care who are in need of bikes

GIBSON CO. Ind. (WFIE) - The Isaiah 1:17 Project is taking applications for its Dream Cycles program.
In May, Toyota’s business partnering group, Toyota Christian Fellowship, will facilitate a virtual bike build where volunteers will assemble 100 bicycles using the company’s Toyota Production System.
Bicycles will be available for children in Daviess, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Knox, Pike, Posey, Gibson and Spencer counties, ages 3 to 17 who are currently placed with fostering families.
This also includes children placed outside their homes in kinship care, or children in home who are working with CASA, DCS, or other protective or advocacy agencies related to foster care.
Applications are at www.TheIsaiah117Project.org/dreamcycles or through a child’s caseworker.
All applications must be submitted electronically no later than Friday, April 23 at 4 p.m.
Any questions may be directed by email to dreamcycles@TheIsaiah117Project.org.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.