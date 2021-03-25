Indiana lawmakers require civics education for middle school students in new bill

INDIANA (WFIE) - Civics education could become a requirement for middle schoolers across the Hoosier State.
A bill adding the class to the state curriculum is sitting on Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk on Thursday night.
It would require at least one semester of the subject sometime between 6th and 8th grade.
Republican State Rep. Chris May said the legislation is a byproduct of lawmakers’ concerns that students in Indiana do not learn enough about democratic governance before they reach high school.
