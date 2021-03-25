Gun control pushes cause concern for Daviess Co. gun owners

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - With nearly 20 people killed in mass shootings over the last two weeks, President Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday to give his condolences to the victims and to call for stricter gun control laws.
“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone another hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future,” Biden said.
His calls to limit access to weapons had some residents of Daviess County concerned for the future of the second amendment.
“It (the second amendment) had better stay in there, or else they’re going to be asking for a damn civil war,” Gary Hinto, a local gun owner, said.
Darrik Caraway, owner of Whittaker Guns, told 14 news, the recent call to action from Biden hadn’t yet affected sales.
“I don’t think until something really gets farther down the line you’ll see any panic,” he explained. “That rhetoric does drive sales, but it’s been business as usual to this point.”
However, Caraway did say that their sales over the course of the past year have been up.
He said that some of that was due to more hobbyists making time during the pandemic, but some gun owners chose to load up when they learned that Biden was going to win the election.
Douglas McPeek, a customer at Whittaker Guns, explained that he had purchased more items since the president took office out of concern that legislation would soon be passed that could limit his access.
In Biden’s speech on Tuesday, the measures he specifically called for were the banning of assault weapons, more thorough background checks and the elimination of loopholes that allow people to skip the background check process.
Whittaker Guns customers offered different solutions.
“I think, personally, that we don’t need any more gun laws,” McPeek said. “I think the gun laws that we already have need to be enforced.”
“[If] you want these mass murders stopped, let people carry.” Hinto said.
Two bills that Biden supported in his address had passed the House of Representatives as of Wednesday but did not have the required number of votes (60) to end the filibuster in the Senate.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that President Biden does not support efforts to abolish the filibuster.
