Food boxes given away in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, Volunteers braved the rain to hand out food boxes Thursday morning.
USDA farm-to-table boxes filled with milk, meat, and veggies were handed out at the Christian Food Bank in Madisonville.
Food Bank Director Marci Cox tells us an event like this is more than just handing out food, it’s a way to show people you care.
“It’s not just that we are giving away food to our families, but there is love here, and we are able to share that with everyone. That is certainly a blessing for us, and we hope it is a blessing for those families,” said Cox.
They also feed the community at the food bank on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
