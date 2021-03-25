Evansville board reconsidering new towing contract

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new towing contract has been put on hold by the city of Evansville.
The city’s Board of Public Safety met Wednesday and was set to award this year’s contract to Tri-State Towing. However, when some concerns were raised about the company’s qualifications for the contract, the board took a step back.
Tri-State Towing has held the city contract for 14 years and will continue to hold it for the next month, whIle the Board of Public Safety works to hammer out details of the contract.
14 News has reached out to both Tri-State Towing and the company that raised concerns about the contract.
We will bring word from both sides of the story as soon as we can.
