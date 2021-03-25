EPD: 2 dogs starved, puppy beheaded in animal cruelty case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An animal cruelty case is under investigation in Evansville.
Wednesday’s police reports showed police and animal control officers were called March 3 to a home in the 1400 block of Monroe Ave.
The officers say there were two emaciated dogs and a puppy that appeared to be in good shape. They say the owner told them the dogs were emaciated because they had gotten into some bleach and had been throwing up.
The officer says the hip and rib bones of the dogs were visible, and the owner was told to take them to a vet.
On March 15, animal control was called back out to the home because of a dead dog.
Officers say they found the puppy that had been in good condition was now dead. They say it appears it had been beheaded.
They say the two other dogs were severely emaciated because of starvation.
We reached out to animal control Wednesday and heard back Thursday.
Todd Robertson says the two dogs are being cared for by animal control, but he didn’t say how they are doing or allow us to see them.
Evansville Police say the case is actively under investigation.
So far, there are no arrests.
