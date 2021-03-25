Downtown Evansville plans dozens of events for 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be plenty to do in downtown Evansville this year.
The Downtown Economic Improvement District has planned more than 60 events.
EID officials say those events are designed to get people downtown and show off what the area has to offer.
Josh Armstrong with the improvement district said last year they hosted about 40 events. This year, he said the number could be in the ball park of more than 70.
”It’s a big part of our reason of being, to host events, to bring people into downtown Evansville so they can see our shops, see our restaurants, see all the improvements that are being made in downtown,” Armstrong said. “And so that’s the reason we do the event, and we’re very excited that we’re able to host our community again.”
Below is a link to a Facebook post highlighting those events.
The first event, the sidewalk sale, is scheduled for May 8.
