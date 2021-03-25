On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vigorous area of low pressure will user in several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Mild southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the upper 60s. There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms will all storm threats possible...including tornadoes. The best dynamics for severe weather will set-up this afternoon through tonight.
With the passage of the front, becoming mostly sunny and breezy Friday as high temps drop into the lower 60s. Saturday, sunny and warmer as high temps surge back into the mid-70s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers as lows drop to 50-degrees.
Sunday, a cold front will bring a chance of rain early then clearing skies. Becoming mostly sunny as high temps drop into the upper 50s to 60-degrees.
