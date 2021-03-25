36 additional cases, no new deaths reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Of those new cases, 22 are in Daviess County, eight are in Henderson County, three are in Union County, two are in McLean County and there’s one new case in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say they have recorded a total of 20,647 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Out of those residents who tested positive, they say 18,500 of them recovered.
Those 16 and older can sign up to be on the vaccine waitlist at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Hospital officials say they’re still going to prioritize those in Phase 1A through 1C and those 50 and older. However, officials say if they see open appointment slots, they’ll start making appointments for those on the waitlist.
Officials encourage everyone to sign up through their website.
Ohio County Healthcare is now scheduling vaccinations for anyone 18 and older. Officials say priority scheduling will be given to those in phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
You can schedule appointments online or by calling 270-215-9082. Officials say they have appointment slots open as early as Thursday and Friday of this week.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,841 cases, 175 deaths, 8,878 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,825 cases, 56 deaths, 2,746 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,026 cases, 129 deaths, 3,754 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,428 cases, 53 deaths, 2,194 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,346 cases, 71 deaths, 3,798 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,161 cases, 19 deaths, 1,020 recovered
- McLean Co. - 837 cases, 28 deaths, 764 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,235 cases, 15 deaths, 1,133 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 799 cases, 16 deaths, 713 recovered
