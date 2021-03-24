Restaurant manager and Evansville doctor discuss Governor’s announcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On April 6th, the current mask mandate in Indiana will become a mask advisory. At that time, private businesses can decide whether to enforce mask wearing and local governments will be decide whether venues can return to full capacity.
For manager Brian Mallow at Turoni’s, he hopes Governor Holcomb’s announcement is a true sign that we are nearing the end.
“We’re excited to see us going in that direction but we’re also cautiously optimistic. We’re going to follow any state and local guidelines as we have been, but we’re not going to get too excited until it’s time for that,” said Mallow.
Restrictions have taken customers out of the restaurant, and into the drive-thru and carry-out line. He’s anxious to get people back inside.
“It’s a place to have a good time and you look out into the crowd and see people enjoying themselves and their families,” said Mallow.
When the mask mandate becomes an advisory on April 6th, Mallow says they’ll follow the guidance of local health officials. Dr. Gina Huhnke at Deaconess encourages folks to keep wearing a mask in public.
“Especially if you have comorbidities, or you’re at risk, please wear a mask. Please take that into consideration for yourself and for others,” stated Dr. Huhnke. “It’s just respectable to wear a mask out in public.”
Dr. Huhnke says she thinks this announcement and the changes along with it came at an appropriate time, but local health officials will still closely watch the numbers.
“Hospitalizations are definitely down. The incidence in our community is definitely down, the number of positive tests has decreased as well,” explained Dr. Huhnke. “I will say also that we’ve been very successful in rolling out the vaccinations here. So about 28% of Vanderburgh County is actually already vaccinated.”
Dr. Huhnke says she is a little worried about a spike in cases when people return from spring break.
14 News also reached out to Mayor Winnecke’s office and the Vanderburgh County Health Department for this story. Both declined our request for an interview.
