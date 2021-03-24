Owensboro crews battle early morning garage fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Owensboro battled an early morning in the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue.
They responded to that call just after 4:30 Wednesday morning.
Officials say when crews arrived, they found a complex situation involving a fully involved detached garage.
According to the Owensboro Fire Department, the fire spread to the home directly in front of the garage and threatened to spread to the homes on both sides of the garage.
Thanks to quick decision-making, fire officials say they were able to keep the fire from spreading to multiple neighboring homes.
No one was home at the time of the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.