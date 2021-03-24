New stores opening this spring at Gateway Commons in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - New businesses are coming to Owensboro’s Gateway Commons off Highway 54.
Gateway Commons is a 20-year-long, multi-million dollar project on year four.
“Gateway Commons, which is really an economic engine for this corridor and for the whole Tri-State,” Ed Ray, Chief Operating Officer and Legal Counsel with Gulf Stream Commercial Services said.
“So Chicken Salad Chick has been at Gateway Commons since September, and since then we have seen more and more businesses pop up around here,” Hannah Witherspoon, the owner of Chicken Salad Chick said.
Gulf Stream Commercial Services says that Kay Jewelers, Buff City Soaps, Limestone Bank, a multi-million dollar senior living facility, an extension of Fairview Drive, and Daviess County Middle School can be added to the list. 14 News is told Burlington Coat Factory is opening in April.
“We are super excited about the new Buff City Soaps going in right next door, along with Kay Jewelers and Burlington Coat Factory,” Witherspoon said.
The complex is a mix of shopping, entertainment and food.
“We have an apartment complex that has been approved by planning and zoning unrelated to our group because of what’s being built here,” Ray said. “And we have plans in the future for more apartments, more commercial. Loved to see some service station that type of activity. And certainly, we’re spending a lot of time recruiting restaurant and entertainment groups to come in and fill out this really tremendous project.”
Gulf Stream says they have other projects in the works.
