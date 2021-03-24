1 new COVID-19 death, 27 more cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported another COVID-19 related death and 27 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 13 are in Daviess County, five are in Henderson County, there are three in both Hancock and Ohio counties, two are in McLean County and there’s one new case in Webster County.
Green River health officials say the new death was a resident of Ohio County.
The district says they have recorded 20,611 total cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of the resident who tested positive, officials say 18,476 of them recovered.
Green River officials say there have been three more COVID-19 related deaths found based on the state’s audit of death certificates from March of last year to February 2021. Those newly reported deaths are reflected in the numbers at the bottom of this article.
Those 16 and older can sign up to be on the vaccine waitlist at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Hospital officials say they’re still going to prioritize those in Phase 1A through 1C and those 50 and older. However, officials say if they see open appointment slots, they’ll start making appointments for those on the waitlist.
Doctors say next week there are about 2,500 slots open between all their vaccine locations. They’re attributing the open slots to fast vaccine rollout.
Officials encourage everyone to sign up through their website.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,819 cases, 175 deaths, 8,870 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,821 cases, 56 deaths, 2,741 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,026 cases, 129 deaths, 3,754 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,427 cases, 53 deaths, 2,191 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,338 cases, 71 deaths, 3,793 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,161 cases, 19 deaths, 1,019 recovered
- McLean Co. - 835 cases, 28 deaths, 764 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,232 cases, 15 deaths, 1,129 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 799 cases, 16 deaths, 710 recovered
