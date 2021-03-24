NCAA DII Elite Eight tips-off Wed. at the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ford Center is still at 25% capacity with the Elite Eight tournament starting at noon.
The first game will be the third seed Lincoln Memorial against the fifth seed Colorado School of Mines.
That game will be followed by top-ranked West Texas A&M and Daemen at 2:45 p.m.
Then, rounding out the night games are Northwest Missouri and West Liberty at 6 p.m.
After that, the third seed Flagler takes on the Midwest Region Champion, the sixth seed Truman.
Tickets for the games are available on the NCAA website.
