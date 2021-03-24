Man found guilty in 2 apartment arsons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a three day trial in Vanderburgh County, officials say a jury found 64-year-old Randall Eugene James guilty in a series of arsons at two Evansville apartment complexes in November of 2019.
They say, on November 22nd, 2019, Evansville Police were called to an arson at Grandview Towers, then shortly after, officers were called to another arson at an apartment complex on Fulton Parkway.
Officials say residents of both apartments were able to show detectives voicemails from Randall James indicating his intentions to “smoke” the victims out before the fires.
The jury was able to view surveillance footage from inside one of the apartment complexes showing the path James took before and after the fires were set.
Randall Eugene James was found guilty of:
- Arson (Level 4 Felony)
- Arson (Level 4 Felony)
- Stalking (Level 5 Felony)
- Criminal Mischief (B Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Mischief (B Misdemeanor)
James will be sentenced on April 14.
“The numerous investigators that gathered these critical pieces of evidence should be applauded,” Prosecutor Nick Hermann explained. “Deputy Prosecutor Ian Blair and Eric Tempel were able to present a clear case for the jury and establish a sense of justice for the victims of Mr. James’ actions.”
