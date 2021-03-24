Ind. reports new COVID death in Vanderburgh and Dubois counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, Indiana reported 976 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths.
That brings the all-time pandemic total in Indiana to 680,046 cases and 12,568 deaths.
The state map shows one of the new deaths is in Vanderburgh County, and one is in Dubois County.
It shows 31 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Both the two metric score and the advisory level show all local Indiana counties in blue, except Gibson and Spencer counties.
Governor Holcomb announced Tuesday that he is planning to open vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 16 and up on March 31.
He also said, starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials, and the statewide face covering mandate will become a mask advisory.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is working with his Medical Advisory Group to review Governor Eric Holcomb’s direction. He’ll give an update to the public March 30.
Gov. Holcomb is speaking again Wednesday. Watch it here at 1:30 p.m. Central.
Those ages 40 and older are now eligible for vaccines.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,625 cases, 388 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,006 cases, 114 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,544 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,763 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,649 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,166 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,240 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,288 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.