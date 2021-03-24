Henderson Co. Detention Center receives new equipment to trace drugs on incoming mail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Jail has new technology that tests for illegal substances in their mail.
“It’s new for us. We’ve had it for a short period of time and we just now got someone to come do training and a workshop so we can learn how it works,” said Captain Megan Mcelfresh.
It’s from the company Smith’s Detection. It uses the same technology as airport security to find even trace amounts of illegal substances on mail sent to inmates, a reoccurring problem the jail has been facing the last couple of years.
“We’ve found that synthetic drugs are being smuggled in by soaked paper or different avenues,” Mcelfresh explained. “We discover how it’s coming in and the inmates always come up with a different way, so this allows us to detect it.”
Mcelfresh says inmates have received letters that appeared to be from children, but are actually papers soaked in narcotic drugs.
Jails from surrounding counties came to learn how to keep that out of their facilities as well.
“A lot of these substances that are coming in, they’re new. We don’t know the consequences of them,” Mcelfresh said. “They don’t know what they’re putting in their bodies, and they’re incredibly dangerous to inmates and also to staff.”
Jail staff members say they won’t use the new machine on every piece of mail. It will be a randomized approach or wherever they see fit.
