Firm selected for valuation study of the Henderson Municipal Power and Light

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson announced during its Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday that a new partnership with PFM Financial Advisors LLC, to value the worth of the Henderson Municipal Power and Light.
This is in response to an offer received from Big Rivers Electric to purchase the assets of Henderson Municipal Power and Light. Now, the financial advisor’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the firm will assist in the evaluation and consideration of the Big Rivers offer.
Officials tell us the services will be paid for by Henderson.
Although the agreement will be in place for six months, the work requested in the agreement is expected to be completed within two months.
