Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra hosting storytime program at CMOE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is set to host “Story Time with the Eykamp String Quartet” at the Children’s Musem of Evansville Wednesday.
The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding two programs Wednesday with the first starting at noon and again at 2:30 p.m.
Organizers say it’s a thirty-minute program designed for children with a brief introduction of string instruments and the string quartet genre
They say there will also be a reading of the book “Before There Was Mozart,” which tells the story of composer Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges. As the book is read to the children by EPO Board member Cyrus Williams, the Eykamp String Quartet will perform his music.
Organizers say that admission is free with limited availability due to social distancing.
