Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting school bus safety patrols

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is conducting school bus safety patrols this spring.
The patrols are to protect students going to and from school.
Deputies say they will be positioned along bus stops and routes watching for stop-arm violations and unsafe driving behavior.
“Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a very dangerous and serious offense,” said Chief Deputy Chris Faulkenberg. “We want students to arrive to school and return home safely, which is why we’re asking all motorists to drive cautiously around buses or face the consequences.”
While officers will be focusing on stop-arm violations, they will also be on the lookout for drivers that are speeding and distracted driving.
“We still have far too many people speeding and not paying attention to the road,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “One glance at your phone is all it takes to cause a tragedy. Children are unpredictable, so it’s important to stay alert and be prepared to stop at all times.”
Click here for more information about bus safety tips.
