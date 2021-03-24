Police: Man taken to Evansville hospital after being hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews are responding to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Henderson.
They say it happened on N. Green St. near 12th St. around 8:30 p.m.
Henderson Police say a woman was driving southbound on Green St. and hit a man crossing the street. Police believe she couldn’t see him due to a lack of lighting in the area.
We’re told he was taken to an Evansville hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
