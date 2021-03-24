Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and mild this morning as lows drop into the mid-50s. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 70s. Winds gusting 25 to 35 miles an hour this afternoon. Tonight, increasing clouds with scattered thunderstorms late. Low temps will only drop into the mid-50s.
Thursday, a vigorous area of low pressure will user in several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Mild southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the upper 60s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms will all storm threats possible. The best dynamics for severe weather will set-up Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
With the passage of the front, mostly sunny and breezy Friday as high temps drop into the lower 60s. Saturday, sunny and pleasant as temps climb into the lower to mid-70s.
