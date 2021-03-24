On Alert for severe storms Thursday afternoon/evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies helped temps climb into the 70s on Wednesday. Our next weather maker is a powerful storm system that will spin up from the south on Thursday. We are on alert for strong to severe storms on Thursday afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes all possible. Greatest risk is over Western Kentucky and areas farther south. We will likely start out with showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday morning, followed by a lull--even clearing skies--before a line of storms forms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the upper 60s with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Storms should end by late Thursday night. Friday will be partly sunny and cooler with a high in the upper 50s. The weekend will start out sunny and warmer with Saturday’s high in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers possible Sunday with a high of 65.